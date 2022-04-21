Filipino performer Rachelle Ann Go is returning to her role as Fantine in the and upcoming “Les Miserables” tour, the production announced Thursday.

Go, who first played Fantine in the well-loved play’s West End production, will join the UK and Ireland tour of “Les Miserables” starting May 16.

Prior, Go also took on the role in the production’s Asian tour.

Go had been on hiatus from theater in light of her personal milestones.

She and her husband Martin Spies, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child in March 2021.

Aside from playing Fantine, Go has essayed coveted roles in international productions, including Eliza Hamilton in the original London company of “Hamilton” and Gigi in “Miss Saigon.”