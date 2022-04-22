Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran. Handout/File

MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Margie Moran took to social media to make it clear that she is not endorsing any candidate in the upcoming elections.

On Instagram, Moran shared a post claiming that she is supporting Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid, along with the three other Miss Universe titleholders from the Philippines -- Gloria Diaz, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

She referred to the post as "fake news," and reiterated that she is staying neutral as a government official.

"This post is fake news. I will not compromise my position as a government official by endorsing a candidate," she said, adding that her choice is "who I think will serve the nation best."

Moran is currently the chairperson of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. She won the Miss Universe pageant in 1973.

Wurtzbach and Gray have expressed their support for Robredo, while Diaz has yet to make public her preferred candidate.