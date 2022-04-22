Earth Day 2022: Themed merchandise, promos, and more

MANILA -- Companies and brands are celebrating Earth Day with themed merchandise, promos, and other initiatives.

Here are some of them. These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

STARBUCKS' EARTH DAY COLLECTION

Starbucks and Line Friends have tied up anew to release a limited-edition merchandise collection to commemorate Earth Day across the Asia Pacific region.

The collection includes an assortment of lifestyle accessories and reusable drinkware. It was made in partnership with MiiR, a drinkware company that has committed to driving sustainable change.

The new products are available at select Starbucks stores in the Philippines, Australia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan while supplies last.

GARNIER PH DONATES PROFITS TO MANGROVE PROJECT

This Earth Day, April 22, Garnier Philippines is donating 100% of the profits of two of its products to a mangrove project.

The brand said these include All-Star Kit on Lazada and the Super Glow Starter Kit on Shopee.

The profits will go to CORA's WoMangrove Warrior Project, where mangroves will be planted in the coastal communities of Leyte to help fight climate change.

More details are available on Garnier Philippines' social media pages.

LAZADA LAUNCHES LAZEARTH CAMPAIGN

Lazada has launched a LazEarth campaign as part of its efforts to support sustainable practices in the digital commerce ecosystem.

The e-commerce platform will work with LazMall brands and partners to make eco-friendly products easily assessible and identifiable to consumers.

Under the campaign, it will recognize and feature more than 70 brands and 5,000 items across mainly fashion and FMCG product categories that are made, packed, or shipped with reduced or better plastics.

Apart from addressing plastic waste, Lazada has partnered with Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies Inc. (BEST) to provide cashback for LazGoGreen, its package recycling program.

Customers can compile their Lazada packages at home, drop off their recyclables at the nearest MBE-C-Center site (available in Metro Manila and Cagayan de Oro), and convert the environment points they receive from their packaging waste to earn wallet credits.

ROBINSONS MALLS' EARTH DAY ACTIVITIES

In celebration of Earth Day, Robinsons Malls has partnered with BEST for the Trash to Cashback program, which aims to encourages people to segregate their trash and bring their recyclables to the malls.

From April 22 to 23, mall-goers can exchange their trash for Environmental Points, which can be used to redeem products or services from BEST partner merchants. All they have to do is bring their recyclables to Robinsons Metro East in Pasig City, Robinsons Town Mall Malabon and Robinsons Otis in Manila City.

These recyclables are collected and delivered to recycling and upcycling partners through the My Basurero mobile app. Recyclables will be processed and returned to the supply chain as raw materials or products with a new purpose.

Robinsons Place Naga also has a Plastic Bank Experience Hub until April 27. The space showcases how plastic waste is transformed into everyday items, such as eco-bricks that can be used to build homes and schools, as raw materials for manufacturing bags and bottles, and as fuel for powering generators. It is also open to accepting recyclable materials.

To minimize the use of plastic, participating Robinsons Malls branches are giving away free eco bags to shoppers from April 22 to 29. Customers can also get free eco-bags when shopping through Robinsons Malls' personal shopper service, Robbie and Rosie, for a minimum purchase.

CONTI'S BRINGS SOLAR-POWERED LIGHTS TO FAR-FLUNG AREAS

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant has collaborated with a non-government organization (NGO) to give solar-powered lights to families living in off-grid communities.

A portion of the sales of its Chocolate Blush cake last Earth Hour was donated to Solar Hope, an NGO engaged in bringing solar and sustainable solutions to marginalized communities in the country.

The proceeds were enough to provide solar home kits to 29 families in Barangay Magatta in Manggahan, Laiban in Tanay, Rizal.

GLOBE'S 0917 LIFESTYLE LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE FASHION LINE

Globe's progressive urban wear brand 0917 Lifestyle recently collaborated with the social enterprise Revolve for a sustainable fashion line, turning recycled plastics into t-shirts and tote bags.

The collection includes a unisex shirt made from 60% cotton and 40% recycled plastic bottles, with roughly 4 to 6 one-liter plastic bottles each, and a tote bag made with three one-liter plastic bottles.



Aside from the 0917 sustainable line, Globe has also collaborated with Green Antz Builders to properly dispose and process single-use plastic waste within its office premises. Clean and dry plastics are shredded and brought to the Green Antz facility for further processing and conversion to eco-bricks and eco-pavers.

The company likewise tapped Vending Experts Night and Day Philippines, Inc. to come out with the first vending machines in the country that operate using QR codes for cashless and contactless transactions.