Bear Grylls making a virtual appearance at the WTTC global summit. Screengrab from WTTC's website

MANILA -- British adventurer and television personality Bear Grylls showed his respect for the travel and tourism industry as he spoke virtually at the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) global summit in Manila on Thursday.

Shortly after his inspirational speech about acknowledging failure and adapting to it, Grylls noted how the travel and tourism industry has been hard-hit by challenges during the pandemic.

"First of all, respect to you guys. You've had many battles recently and those times are not easy... But we are coming out into brighter times, and I think an acceleration of the world," he said.

"Respect for all that you're already doing. You guys are ahead of anything I'll ever say," he added.

And with travel starting to pick up again, Grylls reminded people to make a conscious effort to show care for destinations and the people living there, saying it is one of the most important lessons he has learned as a globetrotter.

"Leave places better than when you arrive. It sounds simple, but it's great and people remember how you leave them," he said.

More specifically, Grylls mentioned the importance of supporting local projects and initiatives, and being more mindful of the environment.

"Support local projects, hire locals. We do that a ton [in our shows] and they're always the best," he said.

"Be rigorous with simple things like rubbish and plastic... It's like parenting, isn't it? Example, example, example," he added. "Do your best and be rigorous about minimizing the plastic you use and the trash around."

"I think those are, us as a team, what we're trying to do. We don't always get it right, but we try to."

Meanwhile, Grylls also shared how he has learned the value of home in his lifetime of travel.

"Ultimately, it's all about getting back home in one piece," he said, as most people stayed indoors amid pandemic-induced quarantines. "That's always a shining light for me."