Photo courtesy of Team Kiko Pangilinan

MANILA -- Five National Artists on Friday have shown their support for the vice presidential bid of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Virgilio Almario (National Artist for literature) Ben Cabrera (visual arts), Ryan Cayabyab (music), Alice Reyes (dance), and Ramon Santos (music) endorsed Pangilinan in an event in Bulacan on Friday.

The group backed his presidential running mate, Vice President Leni Robredo, last February.

Reading a manifesto declaring their support, Almario said: "Naniniwala kami na ang Leni-Kiko team ang best tandem na dapat iboto sa eleksyon... Naniniwala kami na higit na magiging panatag ang administrasyon ni Leni Robredo sa hinaharap kung katuwang niya at bise-presidente si Kiko Pangilinan."

Pangilinan, for his part, thanked the National Artists for their endorsement.



"Itong karangalan na ito ay nakaka-inspire, nagbibigay ng dagdag na lakas," he said.

Aside from the five National Artists, many celebrities, doctors, indigenous people, farmers, and religious and education leaders, among others, have also publicly expressed their support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.