Zozibini Tunzi says Catriona's 'lava walk' among most memorable in Miss Universe history

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini of South Africa (left) and her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines. Photo from @zozitunzi on Instagram, screengrab from Miss Universe livestream

The Miss Universe Organization held an Instagram livestream on Wednesday night (Manila time) featuring its reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi and its newest partner, Filipino shoemaker Jojo Bragais.

In the virtual chat hosted by Bragais project director Bessie Besana, Tunzi was asked what a "winning walk" means for her.

For the South African beauty queen, it should be "done with conviction and confidence."

"If you have all that conviction and pride... conviction in yourself, conviction in your country, conviction in your words, conviction in what you are bringing on to the world, that will translate into your walk. For me, it's a walk of conviction and surety in ourselves," she said.

Besana proceeded to ask Tunzi if she looks up to a certain beauty queen or personality "in terms of walking."

She quickly mentioned the name of Catriona Gray, who crowned her both as Miss South Africa and Miss Universe in 2018.

Tunzi was all praises for Gray's "lava walk," which became viral online because of her dramatic slow-mo twirl.

"I think myself and the rest of the world were blown away by Cat. I mean, Catriona's walk for me will always be legendary," she said. "All the former Miss Universes have an iconic walk. But I guess because it was just the previous year to mine, and it was just fantastic."

"I think I must've watched it a thousand times, honestly," she admitted. "Not even for learning, but just being mesmerized. I mean her hair flip, when she did the flip and the whole hair moves with her body? How insane was that? I was like, no way! This is unreal!"

Tunzi went on to declare that Gray's lava walk is among the most memorable pageant walks in the history of Miss Universe.

"If I'm counting Top 5 of the most memorable and best walks in the history of the pageant, she definitely takes the crown for me," she said.

As to whether she has a name for her own Miss Universe walk, the South African beauty queen replied: "In places like South Africa we're still catching up to the pageant world. So we don't have yet, and I hope that it's something we will have."

Tunzi is set to crown her successor in the 69th Miss Universe, which will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

Rabiya Mateo is aiming to win the Philippines' fifth crown in the pageant, which will also be shown live on A2Z channel.

