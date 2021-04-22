WATCH: Rabiya Mateo talks about value of education in Miss Universe introduction

Screengrab from YouTube



Rabiya Mateo highlighted the value of education in her contestant introduction video for the Miss Universe pageant, which was released on Thursday (Manila time).

In the short clip, the Filipina beauty queen said education "transformed my life," citing her humble beginnings.

"Now I am a teacher and I hope that my students will see the value of education the way that I saw it," she said.

"I live in a country where there's a lot of poor families, and education is our social equalizer," she continued. "That regardless of what background you have, what status of your family, if you educate yourself, you will be able to land a great job."

Mateo, who is also the ambassador for education of the Miss Universe Philippines organization, went on to promise to continue becoming a "champion for others" if she were to win the title.

"Because [what] we need nowadays is not just a beauty queen with a pretty face. We need phenomenal women who are not afraid to speak and to stand for the things that they believe in," she said.

Mateo has been helping hardworking but less-privileged students in the Philippines as part of her Miss Universe campaign, and as she takes her turn to give back to the community.

She is currently in Florida to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

