Sky partners with AirConsole for multiplayer gaming at home

Handout

MANILA -- Sky has teamed up with Swiss game developer N-Dream to offer AirConsole as part of the service provider's efforts to elevate its subscribers' bonding experience at home.

AirConsole is a cloud-based multiplayer video game console. It uses web browsers, Sky Evo digiboxes, Android or Google TVs, and tablets as consoles, and Android or Apple smartphones as gamepads.

Users can choose from over 160 multiplayer titles in genres such as quizzes, sports, racing, strategy, classic arcade, and party games.

In a statement, Sky said it is the first service provider to include AirConsole as a gaming add-on for its subscribers.

Available subscriptions include the free version with limitations on games, number of players, and rounds; and monthly and annual AirConsole Hero plans at P249 and P629, respectively.

Sky is giving away free 30-day trial vouchers of AirConsole Hero to its subscribers until July 15.

"The real idea of AirConsole is to bring people together, play on the same screen, either cooperatively or as competitors, and get some real bonding time," Anthony Cliquot, chief operating officer of AirConsole, said.

Sky's Pay TV head Abigail Ng Sy, for her part, said: "Our partnership with AirConsole is a testament of our commitment to providing all-around entertainment through different platforms for every Filipino family. We continuously strive to find more content and applications that our subscribers can enjoy."

Sky and ABS-CBN are part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

News.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN.

Related video: