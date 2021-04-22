Netizens notice Erwan Heussaff’s huge donation to Maginhawa pantry fundraiser

Restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff. Instagram: @erwan

MANILA — Without fanfare or announcement, restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff contributed a sizeable amount to a fundraiser held by the initiator of the community pantry movement.

While Heussaff made no mention of his donation, hawk-eyed netizens noticed his name in the long list of contributors to the PayPal fundraiser organized by the family of Ana Patricia Non.

Heussaff donated $2,000, or about P96,000, according to screenshots that are circulating on Twitter.

“I just need to mention this celeb guy who silently supported this cause. Mabuhay ang mga organizers ng mga community pantries!” user @justwatiyan wrote in a tweet, which has drawn nearly 26,000 likes, as of writing.

while lorraine badoy, parlade, and the rest of ntf-elcac had countless accusations and red tagging...



the #CommunityPantryPH just raised $10,792 usd!!! i just need to mention this celeb guy who silently supported this cause. mabuhay ang mga organizers ng mga community pantries! pic.twitter.com/8R2YPfB5S5 — josh (@juswatiyan) April 21, 2021

Imagine the backfire.



Lorraine Badoy-Partosa, unfortunately is back in FB, posted the paypal link that Patreng used to solicit donations for the #communitypantry in an attempt to red-tag the fund raising efforts.



Guess what, after posting it, Erwan Heussaf donated $2,000! — Lean Porquia #ResistTheFascist (@IanMakabayan) April 21, 2021

“Imagine the backfire,” tweeted another user, @IanMakabayan, referring to the red-tagging of Non’s initiative by government officials, and the subsequent outpouring of support for her, including Heussaff’s donation.

The PayPal page was opened by Non’s sister to support the community pantry which Patricia set up on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City.

Its initial goal, to stock the pantry, was $5,000. Donations have since ballooned to nearly $20,000, or around P967,000, amid the national controversy in relation to the red-tagging of Non’s efforts.

Heussaff’s wife, screen superstar Anne Curtis, has similarly made headlines for her contributions to relief programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Early this month, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto thanked Curtis and fellow actress Angel Locsin for donating P1 million to the local government, from the amount they had raised as organizers of a celebrity auction.

