Adapting to pandemic, Cinemalaya creates online film lab

MANILA -- Cinemalaya has created an online film laboratory mentorship program as it expands its boundaries amid the pandemic.

The film lab will be held from September to November this year.

Interested participants can submit the program's requirements until 6 p.m. on June 11 on the Cinemalaya website, or at the Film, Broadcast and Media Arts Division of the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City.

The upcoming film lab will bring together resource persons from different aspects of filmmaking such as scriptwriting, directing, cinematography, performance, editing, production design, sound, music, production management, and promotion strategies.

Through this, Cinemalaya hopes to expand its main competition to include feature-length documentaries while encouraging filmmakers to "focus on subject matters that capture the heart of the Filipinos," as well as combine different genres and media.

