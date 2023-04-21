Patricia Javier's son to represent PH in pageant

MANILA -- The son of actress and beauty queen Patricia Javier and American chiropractor Rob Walcher is set to represent the Philippines in an international pageant.

Robert Douglas Walcher IV, 16, will compete in the upcoming Mister Teen International pageant.

Javier, who won the Noble Queen of the Universe title in 2019, recently made the announcement on her Instagram page.

"I'm so proud of you, my son," she said.

Screenshot from Instagram/Patricia Javier

According to an article by the entertainment website Pep, Walcher was handpicked by Mister International Philippines Organization national director Manuel Deldio as the country's representative.

The Mister Teen International pageant will likely be held in June either in Thailand or the Philippines, the report added.