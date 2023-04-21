Nam Woo-Hyun. Facebook/Miss Universe Philippines



MANILA -- South Korean singer Nam Woo-Hyun greeted his Filipino fans on Thursday as he expressed his excitement to perform in the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

"Hi Pilipinas, ako po si Woo-Hyun... Sobrang excited na ako!" he said in a video posted by Miss Universe Philippines on its social media pages.

Nam went on to share that it will be his first time to see his fans in the Philippines since 2015.

"Please send lots of love and support as we'll be meeting again through Miss Universe Philippines. This will also be my first as a K-pop singer so I hope a lot of you come. Let's have a good time and make great memories together," he said in Korean, as translated by Miss Universe Philippines.

Nam, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group Infinite, began his solo career in 2016.

He was tapped as one of the performers in the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, along with Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez.