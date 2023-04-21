Happening this weekend: Pet huddle in BGC

MANILA -- Fur babies and their pet parents are in for a treat at Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig this weekend.

After being postponed last week due to tropical depression Amang, BGC's Pet Huddle event is finally pushing through this April 22 and 23.

The pet fair, which has been held since 2021, aims to host small businesses catering to pets.

Visitors can expect to see 50 merchants such as Chuyo Paws, Nini & Co., Barktown, Pupsicles, Kyuubites, Moonies Town, Moondison's Collections, Kott's, and Labsky Pet Supplies.

There will also be activities such as a pet blessing, pet parade, and a Pawject Runway event.

This summer's Pet Huddle will be open to the public for free from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. More details are available on BGC's social media pages.