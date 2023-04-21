Chynna Mamawal (center) with her muses. Handout/Anastacia Bondarchuk

A Filipino designer recently showcased her creations in Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW).

Chynna Mamawal launched her 12-piece collection, which combines intricate beadwork with features of Filipino art, last April 16.

Among these are a three-piece suit with an overlay of strips and glittery streaks, and a tea-length dress with plume lashes on the shoulder.

"I would like to showcase Filipino fashion and art in the global scene," Mamawal said in a statement.

"We're not just representing Chynna Mamawal as a designer and as a brand, we’re also representing the Philippines. Everyone on the team is a Filipino... We want to showcase every kind of Filipino talent," she added.

VFW exhibits 41 shows featuring both established and emerging designers around the world.

Mamawal, who has made clothes for local celebrities and personalities, joined the fashion show's Fall-Winter 2023 season.