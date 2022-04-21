MANILA – Maggie Wilson turned to social media to share an appreciation post for her business partner Tim Connor.

On Instagram, Wilson shared a photo of them by a yacht as she also enumerated the things she likes about Connor.

“I have never rolled my eyes or bickered with someone so much in my entire life. LOL! This guy always says exactly what he means and is the most honest person I’ve ever met,” she said.

Wilson said Connor is very straightforward that he tells her things “even if it stings but I love that nothing is ever sugar-coated.”

She also likes that Connor is always up for a chat about anything under the sun, even if the topic is a hard conversation to have.

Further, Wilson credits Connor for pushing her to be a better person.

“He keeps me on my toes and makes sure I stay focused. He always pushes me to be a better person, to get out of my comfort zone and be better at what I do.”

Before greeting him a happy birthday, Wilson thanked Connor for reminding her of what kind of woman she can become.

“You never fail to empower me even if sometimes, you try to steal my thunder,” she said.

“So happiest of birthdays to this one @iamtimconnor,” she said. “I’m so happy that I get to celebrate this birthday with you and many more to come!”

Wilson and Connor got linked in December last year a few months after the former beauty queen's separation from her husband, businessman Victor Consunji. They, however, denied the rumors saying they were never having an affair.