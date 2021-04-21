WATCH: Sam Pinto gives tour of tropical-themed walk-in closet

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- After giving a tour of her condominium unit with her husband Anthony Semerad, Sam Pinto gave her fans a closer look at her walk-in closet.

In her latest vlog, the actress said her closet follows a tropical theme.

Elements of white and wood can be seen in different parts of the space, giving it a resort feel.

"Gusto ko pine-prepare ko 'yung susuotin ko for tomorrow or for later, kaya andito na siya," Pinto said as she showed viewers her entryway with wooden hooks for clothes, and a bench to put her other belongings.

Pinto said she bought at least 300 wooden hangers online to make sure her clothes look organized on her exposed closet.

Beside the garment racks is an arched mirror with a wooden frame, which the actress matched with a custom-made cabinet.

"This is the newest addition to my closet. It's locally made," she said of her purchase, which houses her hats, office items, and some of her footwear.

Pinto used the built-in cabinets in their condo unit as temporary shelving for her shoes, as well as storage for her sleepwear and gym outfits.

She ended her vlog by showing her closet island for sunglasses and swimwear, and her "favorite part" -- a shelf for her designer bags and perfumes.

"Nag-downsize kasi ako. I used to live in a house with a bigger closet so I had more storage for my bags... [Ngayon na sa condo na ako nakatira] naging practical na ako," she said.

"I used to have mga Hermes Birkin, ganyan, but it was just collecting dust kasi andiyan lang sila naka-display. Na-realize ko, 'di ko rin siya ginagamit kasi mabigat siya," she added. "I actually sold mine that's why it's not here anymore. 'Yung mga natira 'yung mga ginagamit ko na lang talaga and mga love ko talaga."

