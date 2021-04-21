SB19 collaborates with designer Chynna Mamawal for ‘What?’ premium fashion merch

SB19, in collaboration with Chynna Mamawal, launches premium collection of "What?" merchandise. Screenshot from SB19's virtual party

P-pop group SB19 is set to invade the fashion industry, as they teamed up with designer Chynna Mamawal for a limited edition of premium “What?” streetwear merchandise, which will be available starting on April 22.

The premium line inspired by the recently released song of SB19, “What?”, can be ordered on Wear Casa’s website beginning midnight Thursday. Only 100 pieces of each set will be sold to the public.

In a virtual party, Mamawal opened up about her collaboration with one of the known Pinoy pop groups in the country, whom she called “hands-on” partners.

“What I love about working with SB19 is sobrang hands on. They are very involved in everything that they do. Even hanggang packaging pinag-isipan namin ’yan maigi,” the designer said.

She also explained that there are two sets to be released in the limited collection: Set A is in reference to the hit song, while Set B focuses on the personal styles of Pablo, Ken, Justin, Josh, and Stell.

“The Set A is direct reference to the song ‘What?’ and we got colors from Philippine flag colors because the song is about that,” Mamawal said.

SB19 leader Pablo acknowledged that the group was shocked upon learning about the collaboration with Mamawal as it was their first time to do a fashion teamup.

“Talagang collaboration po siya, kasama kami du’n sa magde-design ng damit. Very interesting, first time din po namin somehow na magke-create ng damit,” he said.

He was given the blue collection as it represents leadership and trust, according to Mamawal.

Ken, on the other hand, designed a Japanese-inspired outfit as he really found the style attractive.

“I’m into Japanese fashion style. Ito talaga nakikita ko na street style ng Japanese. Sa iba medyo unusual sa kanila yung style ng Japanese people, to me it's really sobrang beautiful,” said Ken, dubbed “fashion king.”

Josh was also vocal with how he wanted his fashion to be reflected on Mamawal’s design, explaining his intentions to freely express himself.

“I didn't want to have any limitations about it. Gusto ko talaga na at leisure siya at the same time, pwede siya gamitin in different occasions,” he said.

Justin opted for a preppy look in his collection and chose white for a clean look, while Stell decided to pick earth colors and plain designs.

“These pieces, I designed them na it's easy to mix and match. All the pieces are versatile,” Mamawal added.

According to the group, some of the proceeds from the premium collection will be used to create PPEs for frontliners.

Despite the postponement of its virtual launch event, SB19 still released the official music video of its first single this year, “What?”.

SB19, not surprisingly, trended on Twitter even before the release of the new music video. The group first revealed the title of its new song last February 25.

It took the internet by storm, raking more than 1 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since it was released.

