Republic Wakepark in Nuvali to close permanently as pandemic continues

Photo from Republic Wakepark's Facebook page

MANILA -- A popular wakeboarding spot in Nuvali is set to close its doors permanently as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a Facebook post, Republic Wakepark cited the "unfavorable business climate and pandemic" as the main reason behind their decision to cease operations by April 30.

It thanked all of its customers for their "love, loyalty, and support" for the past nine years.

"We are firm believers that God doesn't close one door without getting ready to open another with bigger and greater things to come. So see you on our next ride and adventure! We wish everyone's safety and protection," it said.

Marketed as the "most innovative wakepark in the world," Republic Wakepark is known for offering lessons for different skill levels, with the place also offering food and related merchandise.

Prior to the announcement, it closed from March 29 to April 4 to comply with quarantine rules.

