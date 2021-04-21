LOOK: Vicki Belo helps administer COVID-19 vaccines in Makati

MANILA – Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo has volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines to qualified residents in Barangay Dasmarinas in Makati City.

On Instagram, Belo said she decided to do this after putting in some thought about her purpose in life.

“Recently, I’ve been thinking about my ‘why.’ Being able to help others will always be one of them,” she said.

“Thank you to Brgy. Dasmariñas, the Covid Task Force of Makati, Carrie Legazpi, and all the frontliners present in CSA Makati today. It was an honor to serve with you,” she added.

Government data showed that as of April 18, nearly 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

Currently, only medical frontliners, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are being inoculated.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines logged 7,379 more COVID-19 cases and over 21,000 new recoveries, according to the health department.

The new cases, the lowest in two weeks, brought the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 953,106.

Related video: