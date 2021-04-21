Food shorts: Starbucks summer drinks, outdoor dining spaces, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CENTURY PACIFIC'S EARTH WEEK BUNDLE

In celebration of Earth Week, Century Pacific Food Inc. is offering a product bundle in partnership with the non-profit organization HOPE.

The bundle consists of items from the company's healthy brands -- Coco Mama, Vita Coco, and UnMeat. Each comes with a guarantee that one tree will be planted by Century Pacific on behalf of customers, with proceeds from the promo going to the coconut farmers of Sarangani.

Customers can buy the Earth Week bundles at Century Pacific's stores in Shopee and Lazada until April 25.

CHOCOLATE CINNAMON LOAF BY BAKER JOHN

Baker John's newest offering combines the flavors of cinnamon and chocolate.

The Chocolate Cinnamon Loaf can be enjoyed as is as a snack or dessert, or served with a chocolate spread or a sprinkle of chocolate chips for a more satisfying experience.

It is available in select supermarkets, with more details available on Baker John's social media pages.

DISCOUNTS, DEALS FROM JOLLIBEE APP

Jollibee is offering exclusive deals and discounts to users of its new app.

Those who have already registered can get P50 off for minimum orders of P500, and P100 off for orders of P1,000 and up from April 19 to June 30.

First-time users get a treat from April 19 to 25 of 50% off their orders with a maximum discount of P100, as well as food coupons valid from April 26 to June 30.

The Jollibee App is available on Google Play and Apple's App Store.

ENGLISH TEA SHOP INTRODUCES NEW PACKAGING

English Tea Shop now comes in new packaging as it highlights the positive properties of organic tea, as well as the values of wellness and balance.

Coming from the previously more playful and light-hearted teapot emblem, the brand is now introducing a brand element inspired by the mandala -- a geometric figure representing the universe in Hindu and Buddhist symbolism, and also means circle in ancient Sanskrit language.

English Tea Shop offers organic teas in Chamomile, Perfect Peppermint, and English Breakfast, as well as super-tea combinations like Turmeric Ginger Lemongrass.

The brand also has the Wellness Me range, which helps alleviate our mind, body and soul, with variants such as Slim Me and Sleepy Me.

English Tea Shop is represented in the Philippines by Clever Cats International Company, with their teas exclusively available at Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace and Shopwise stores nationwide.

Their products can be ordered online from GoRobinsons.ph and Metromart.

LAKSA KIT BY I'M HOTEL

I'M Hotel is bringing back one of its signature dishes, laksa, as a DIY kit.

Under the culinary direction of Singapore-based general manager and "Singapore MasterChef" season 2 finalist Melissa Lim, the hotel introduces a complete laksa meal kit available for takeout and delivery.

It includes The Common Good Restaurant's laksa soup, sambal chili paste, Singaporean rice noodles, tiger prawns, tofu, boiled eggs, bean sprouts, and laksa leaves, all packed in sous vide bags.

The laksa kit is priced at P520 nett and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Customers can place their orders through I'M Hotel's website or Facebook page.

NEW SUMMER BEVERAGES BY STARBUCKS

Starbucks has launched new beverages and treats just in time for summer.

Two fruity blends are paired with aromatic Teavana Zen Clouds Oolong tea. The Sunshine Pineapple Oolong has pineapple chunks, pineapple sauce, and a honey cold foam; while the Sunshine Peach Oolong has peach juice, white peach jelly chunks, and honey cold foam.

For more indulgent flavors, Starbucks has two beverages made with Teavana Golden Monkey tea. The Triple Golden Monkey is layered with malty oatmilk, silky tea foam, and tea-flavored cookie crumbs; while the Cocoa Golden Monkey has the addition of decadent mocha sauce.

All four new Teavana beverages will come in limited edition reusable cups, and are available in Grande size and iced format for P175 each.

Meanwhile, customers can pair the new Cocoa Caramel Coffee Frappuccino Blended Beverage with sweet treats and plant-based bites such as Milk Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake, Banana Cream Cheesecake, Zebra Cake with Belgian Chocolate, Calamansi Chia Loaf, Cinnamon Swirl Cookie, and Blueberry Peach Pie.

There are also new savory plant-based pastries, the Mince Veggie Focaccia and Oh! Quesadilla.

Aside from food and beverages, Starbucks has also released a Happy Hedgehog Collection featuring drinkware in refreshing turquoise mint and green with hedgehog, cactus, and sunflower designs.

The coffee shop chain also has two new card designs to celebrate the season: Hello Summer and Happy Hedgehog, both with a minimum activation amount of P300.

Starbucks' newest offerings can be ordered through takeout, drive-thru, mobile order and pay, or delivery via GrabFood.

ROYAL UMBRELLA SHARES MANGO STICKY RICE RECIPE

Royal Umbrella is letting people get a taste of Thailand at home by sharing a recipe for Khao Neaw Mamuang, also known as Thai Mango Sticky Rice.

It is also the brand's way of promoting its Hom Mali Rice, long-grains that are harvested only once a year in Thailand. These top-grade grains are known for their distinct Jasmine fragrance and fluffy texture when cooked.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups uncooked Royal Umbrella Red Thai Hom Mali rice

1 15oz. can coconut milk

1 large mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into cubes

1 cup water

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup honey

Procedure:

Place the jasmine rice in a medium pot and rinse 3 to 4 times with cool water. Add the can of coconut milk, salt, and one cup of water, and cook. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once it reaches a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. After the rice has simmered, let it sit for an additional 10 minutes. Once it has rested, fluff with a fork and slowly drizzle honey over it to mix it in. Add the cubed mangoes and stir again. Serve warm and enjoy.

Royal Umbrella's products are sold in selected branches of Rustan's Supermarket, Landers, Tropical, All Day, and Shopwise, and online via Lazada.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA SETS UP MORE OUTDOOR DINING SPACES

Shangri-La Plaza has set up more open-air dining areas, allowing mall guests to enjoy dining out as safely as possible amid the pandemic.

The identified al fresco dining areas are the Shang's Streetscape, the Level 5 East Wing balcony, and the Sky Garden at the Level 6 Main Wing.

The Streetscape has a dedicated Shang Concierge where mall guests can place their food orders from any of their favorite restaurants within the mall.

The Level 5 East Wing balcony and the Sky Garden areas, on the other hand, allow mall visitors to enjoy meals ordered from nearby restaurants, including Buffalo's Wings n' Things, Pho Hoa, Tender Bobs, Zao Vietnamese Bistro, Southern Grind, Kettle and more.

Mall guests in these areas will have to follow social distancing measures including sitting one seat apart from each other. They will also have to keep wearing their masks, only except when eating.

The new outdoor dining spaces are open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

THE BISTRO GROUP BRINGS BACK AL FRESCO DINING

Most of The Bistro Group's restaurant concepts have opened up their outside seating since April 12.

Customers can avail of the Buy One Get One deals in 15 Bistro concepts, where they can choose from burgers, ribs, pasta, sushi, seafood, dim sum, steaks, breakfast all-day dishes, Korean BBQ and paella, to name a few.

More details are available on the respective social media pages of The Bistro Group's restaurants such as TGI Fridays, Italianni's, Modern Shanghai, Denny's, Texas Roadhouse, Watami, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fish & Co.