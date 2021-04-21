Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao launches makeup brand

MANILA -- Alodia Gosiengfiao, dubbed as the Philippines' "Queen of Cosplay," now has her own makeup brand.

The first collection under Alodia Beauty includes lipsticks in different shades, each named after gaming terms such as Respawn, Nerf This, Haste, and Black Mage.

The products are available at Lazada for P475 each.

"It's game time," Gosiengfiao said in an Instagram post on Tuesday as she promoted her newest venture.

Aside from being a cosplayer, Gosiengfiao has also dabbled in vlogging and video game streaming.

She is also one of the founders of Tier One Entertainment, a gaming and esports entertainment company.

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC



