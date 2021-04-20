8 Filipinos named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Asia 2021’ list

MANILA—Eight Filipinos made it to Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia 2021" list, including an e-commerce entrepreneur, a COVID-19 task force member, an environmentalist and a musician.

The Filipinos included in this year's list were:

Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez

Performing under the stage name No Rome with English pop rock band The 1975, 23-year-old Gomez is the first Filipino artist to play at Coachella, which he did in 2019.

Only 28 years old, Dorado co-founded Kumu, a live Filipino video sharing and e-commerce social networking service, a top-grossing social media app in the Philippines, according to US-based research firm SensorTower.

The two 29-year-olds co-founded Eskwelabs, an education technology startup based in Manila, which aims to provide online courses for underprivileged people, especially those who want to try a hand in upskilling, amid the digital age.

Only 27, Gersava founded Virtualahan, which aims to equip and help persons with disabilities and other underprivileged people with the challenges of the digital age by providing them skills training for online-centric jobs.

She co-founded InvestED, a sustainable and inclusive student loan company in the Philippines. The 27-year-old's work at her startup has won her multiple awards, including The Philippines Outstanding Women in Nation's Service.

He served in the Philippines national COVID-19 task force while studying in Harvard Medical School. Dee, 28, currently writes on social impact of illness for national media outlets in the Philippines while he continues to inch to graduation day.

He raises awareness on environment and indigenous communities by his photos, which have been featured on National Geographic, United Nations Development Programme and World Wide Fund for Nature. Only 24 years old, Mejia co-founded Youth Engaged in Wetlands, which aims the conservation of wetland and migratory birds.

According to Forbes editor Rana Wehbe Watson, the 300 young people in this year's list for 10 professions or fields were selected from more than 2,500 nominations and scrutinized by Forbes' team of reporters, with a panel of A-list judges.

"After the toughest year in their generation, these 300 Millennials and Gen Zs have persevered to survive and even thrive despite long lockdowns, restricted travel and uncertainties on all fronts," Watson said.

"Most continued to grow their businesses and adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic, while a few have even dared to start their ventures in the middle of crisis, spotting opportunities where others see obstacles."

