Piolo, Matteo to join Donny in Sun Life Cycle PH

Photo from Sun Life Philippines Facebook page

MANILA – After leading a bike camp earlier this week, Kapamilya star Donny Pangilinan will also be participating in the upcoming Sun Life Cycle PH in Cavite.

Pangilinan will not be alone in bannering the cycling event as Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli are set to join him in the annual fun ride that will hit the road on April 23 after a three-year hiatus.

The three celebrities will lead over 1,000 participants from various age categories and skill sets for a friendly ride at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

The event will feature kids (2-3 years old) 100m ride, criterium (30 mins solo ride) and criterium with parents, and the individual 30K, individual 40K and 60K corporate/team ride.

“The city will continuously promote and support the Sun Life Cycle PH, which includes the youngsters, for the benefit it provides, especially in the physical aspect,” said Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula.

The kids bike camp last week at BGC ushered in the Sun Life Cycle PH where the insurance company donated 25 bikes to the Good Neighbors Foundation International.

Sun Life, as part of its commitment to promote active and healthy lifestyle while helping build family bonds, launched the event in 2016 with three-time Tour de France winner Robbie McEwen.

Pascual and Guidicelli are two of the long-time Sun Life brand ambassadors with the former’s association with the top Canadian insurance company tracing back to more than a decade ago through the SunPIOLOgy – an annual charity fun run that has raised funds for its health and education advocacies.

“We know that cycling is a sport that has gotten more Filipinos interested, especially during the pandemic. So this is the perfect time to again come as one (cycling) community,” said Sun Life Philippines chief client experience and marketing officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong.