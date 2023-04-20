Nico Bolzico shares touching moment with daughters

MANILA – Nico Bolzico took to social media to share an emotional moment he had with his daughters Thylane and Maelys.

In a heartwarming video he posted on Instagram, Thylane can be seen playing and bonding with her baby sister.

The clip quickly went viral, with the followers of Bolzico gushing over the touching moment between the sisters and the emotional reaction from their proud dad.

Many were touched by the genuine love and affection Thylane has for Maelys. Among those who commented were television host Bianca Gonzalez and actress Isabelle Daza.

“Omg the best is yet to come with two daughters. It just keeps getting better,” Gonzalez said.

Daza, for her part, wrote three emojis with happy tears.

Thylane turned 3 on January 1, while Bolzico and wife Solenn Heussaff first announced the birth of their Maelys on December 14.

The celebrity couple will mark their seventh wedding anniversary in May. Prior to tying the knot in May 2016, they were together for a decade.