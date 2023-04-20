Food shorts: Singleton pop-up, Beer Fest and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

SINGLETON SOCIAL POP-UP BAR

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Diageo reintroduces Speyside single malt The Singleton to the whisky-loving public with The Singleton Social Bar, a five-week pop-up bar in BGC.

For those who have never tried it, The Singleton of Dufftown 12-year-old is a relatively affordable scotch that’s a nice introduction to whisky. The whisky is honey and vanilla forward that has a very friendly finish with virtually no burn.

For this pop-up, The Singleton is available, neat, on-the rocks, or mixed in with a cocktail. Whisky pairings are also available with food from restaurant partner Brotzeit.

Featured with the pop-up bar are weekly selected food purveyors: Taste & Tell on April 21-22, Deli by Chele on April 28-29, La Kantina on May 5-6, and Mijo on May 12-13.

The Singleton Social Pop-Up Bar can be found at High Street Park in between Shangri-La at the Fort and One Bonifacio High Street. The pop-up bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 4 p.m. to 12 midnight until May 14.

MNL BEER FEST 2023

Handout photo

The MNL Beer Festival 2023 returns to give beer fans a chance to try out 50 local and imported beers in one night.

Enthusiasts can look forward to tasting beers from Alcalde Brewery, Beer Bunny, NTL Craft Beer, Oros Brew Shop & Ventura Brewery, Bulul Brewery, The Marc’s and Tony Brewing Co., Crows Beverage Ventures, PCK, Katipunan Craft Ales, Jade’s Temple Microbrewery, Nipa Brew Craft Beers, Flat Foot Brewing Co., Manila Mashers Homebrew Club, Mitchells Backyard Brewery, and Weekend Craft Ales, as well as imported beers from Booze Online, Drink it Now Pare, Asahi, Heineken and Estrella Galicia.

Th MNL Beer Fest will be located at the Outdoor Setup in the Mayflower Parking of Greenfield District in Mandaluyong and will be open from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight from April 21-23.

Regular tickets are priced at P300 which include one-day admission to the festival, a free drink, and a dome cup. Upgraded tickets are priced at P500 inclusive of a one-day festival admission to the festival, two free drinks, and a souvenir glass. Tickets are available at the festival’s Messenger in-app store.

NUCLEUS PARAGON DEMO AT THE COFFEE LAB GREENBELT

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

The Nucleus Paragon Brewing System is now available in the Philippines.

For coffee-philes who want to learn more about this system, 2019 Philippine Barista champion Michael Harris Conlin will be holding a series of workshops to introduce this brewing system.

Developed by 2015 World Barista champion Sasa Sestic and Professor Chahan, in collaboration with The Coffee Excellence Centre at ZHAW University of Science in Switzerland, this system seals in the coffee’s volatile aroma compounds through its unique extract chilling technique with a proprietary Paragon Chilling Rock. This results in a more flavorful cup of coffee that showcases the coffee’s special flavors and notes.

For this session, Conlin will be brewing Henry & Sons Itogon coffee from Sitio Hartwell in Benguet with standard brewing methods and the Nucleus Paragon, followed by a short Q&A session.

The Nucleus Paragon sessions will be held on April 28 at the Coffee Lab in Greenbelt 5. The 30-minute slots are from 1:30-2 p.m., 2:30-3 p.m., and 3:30-4 p.m. Please call +639178671841 to reserve slots.

TSUKEMEN PH GUILT FREE DISHES

Handout photo

Tsukemen PH goes healthy with its new tasty meatless Japanese dishes.

For appetizers, have the Spicy Tuna Sashimi (P395), a classic Japanese dish with fresh spicy tuna sashimi chunks topped with tempura flakes, spring onions, and sesame seeds, and served with puffed rice crisps on the side; or the Mala Agedashi Tofu (P265), deep-fried silken tofu in spicy mala sauce topped with bonito, spring onions, nori, and sesame seeds.

Featured is Squid Ink Ramen (P530) with squid-ink-seafood-broth ramen topped with grilled octopus, mussels, leeks, white onions, and kikurage.

Tsukemen’s new guilt-free dishes are available for dine-in and takeout at The Grid Food Market Power Plant Mall, MOA Food Hall SM Mall of Asia, Robinsons Ermita, Alabang West Parade, and The Canopy at Sky Ranch Tagaytay. Also available for delivery, via thegridfoodmarket.com, tasteless.ph, GrabFood, Pick-a-Roo, and Foodpanda.

MERRY MOO'S PARMESAN CHEESE ICE CREAM

Handout photo

Merry Moo Ice Cream has an elegant cheesy flavor for April.

More than just another version of queso ice cream, Merry Moo’s Parmesan Cheese Ice Cream is creamy, salty, and sweet. It’s like a frozen cheesecake with the addition of crisp parmesan cheese chunks.

Now available at the Merry Moo Ice Cream website (LINK ON website: www.merrymooicecream.com). Use the code “CHEESY” for 10% off at checkout. Discount code valid until April 30.

HONEYBON'S BROWN SUGAR DRINKS

Handout photo

Honeybon introduces its Brown Sugar Drink series.

Start the day and power through the rest of it with Brown Sugar Latte or Brown Sugar Americano. As they say, life begins after coffee.

Honeybon’s Brown Sugar Latte is a creamy latte with a special kind of sweetness from brown sugar syrup and a delightful chew of kanten jelly, bits of soft gelatin with slight sweetness from brown sugar. The Brown Sugar Americano is a cool, refreshing drink made of aromatic espresso topped with brown sugar syrup and kanten jelly to make it extra special.

The Brown Sugar Milk is perfect for those who are avoiding caffeine and those who simply want to pair a drink with their cake or cookie. It's made of fresh creamy milk, brown sugar syrup, and kanten jelly.

For a limited time, get any available cake slice for only P100 with a purchase of a Brown Sugar drink.

Honeybon’s Brown Sugar Series is available in-store at the SM Megamall branch and for delivery through Grab Food and Food Panda.