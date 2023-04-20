Celebrity chefs to grace Philippine Food Expo

Chefs Sheilla Lopez and Boy Logro. Handout

MANILA -- The country's only all-Filipino food show returns after a three-year hiatus to showcase the latest culinary creations from celebrity chefs Myke "Tatung" Sarthou, Sheilla Lopez, and Boy Logro.

The 15th Philippine Food Expo will take place from April 28 to 30 at the Mall of Asia SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, and is organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (Philfoodex).

A whopping 300 exhibitors involved in food manufacturing, growing, export, equipment, packaging, ingredients, additives, and allied industries will gather for the event.

Award-winning chef and cookbook author Sarthou will participate in a forum on food tourism on April 28, 3 p.m., where he will discuss the significance of Filipino cooking in the tourism industry.

Chefs Lopez and Logro, meanwhile, will perform cooking demonstrations on April 30, 1 p.m., as part of the Baguio Oil Cooking Series TV program.

Aside from these, exhibitors will showcase the latest equipment and accessories for handling, labeling, processing food, and more such as kitchen fittings, refrigeration showcases, silverware, bar coding, food safety and hygiene, and test and instrumentation companies.

“As before, exhibitors are putting their best foot, and best food, forward, as we try to regain our global competitiveness in the post-pandemic era by providing a one-stop shop and enabling platform for buyers, sellers and other stakeholders in the food industry,” Philfoodex president Ruben See said in a statement released Thursday.

Adding excitement to the event is the Culinary Challenge which will showcase the skills of students and faculty in food styling and photography, table setting, breakfast, pasta, modern Filipino dessert, and others.

Also included is the Young Farmers Challenge Program which engages young farmers and fisherfolk in the national drive for food security and agricultural modernization. -- Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN Intern