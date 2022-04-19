Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa poses with fellow ‘Kakampinks’ at a Leni-Kiko youth rally on Tuesday. Instagram: @kylieverzosa

MANILA — Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa co-hosted on Tuesday a youth rally for backing presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, making her the latest beauty queen to have an active role in the tandem’s campaign.

Verzosa was among the showbiz personalities who attended the “Anak ng Fuchsia” program at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

Wearing pink, she hosted portions of the program, which included appearances from Robredo’s daughter Tricia, Pangilinan’s daughter Frankie and niece Gab.

While Verzosa has made known her preference for the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket through social media, the youth event saw her first physical involvement in a campaign program for the candidates.

Verzosa is one of several Filipino winners of major international pageants who are supporting the Leni-Kiko tandem.

Actress Precious Lara Quigaman, Miss International 2005, similarly co-hosted a previous campaign rally of “TRoPa” ticket. Aurora Pijuan, 1970 winner of the same pageant, has also been vocal of her support for the same candidates.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach last week shared that she voted for Robredo as an overseas absentee voter. Catriona Gray, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2018, has also said she intends to vote for Robredo and Pangilinan.