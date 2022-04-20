After recently making their version of spaghetti together, comedians Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler did a "blending of cultures" anew in the kitchen.

This time, the real-life couple prepared a very popular dish in the Philippines but with a twist that features the Jewish influence.

As seen in Jo Koy’s most recent Instagram update, they created a "Jewipino" egg roll, more known among Filipinos as lumpia, while substituting that meat that normally goes with it with pastrami.

“I love blending our cultures,” Jo Koy quipped at the end of the clip.

It was last September when Jo Koy and Handler publicly confirmed their relationship.

They have known each other for quite some time, with the comedian appearing on her show, "Chelsea Lately," many times during its run.

Jo Koy, who rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.