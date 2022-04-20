Jeremy Jauncey and Kevin Kwan are among the guests at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit

MANILA -- “Crazy Rich Asians” author and film producer Kevin Kwan, travel advocate Jeremy Jauncey and Oscar-winning producer Lawrence Bender are among the main guests of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Manila this week.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat told ABS-CBN News Monday of the surprise line-up at the launch of the event that will gather over 600 delegates representing the largest and most prominent international travel and tourism companies from airlines, hotels and resorts to travel agencies, and tour companies.

“Jeremy is well known in the travel and tourism industry. He’s a main driver of Beautiful Destinations,“ Puyat said, describing the calibre of the boyfriend of 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach. “He will talk about the new normal in the travel industry. Pia will also join us in a special women’s lunch this Friday.“

On instagram Monday, Jauncey also shared his excitement in returning to the Philippines after four years.

“Welcome to your second home,“ Wurtzbach said in the comment section. “You’re a Pinoy now, we’re adopting you!”

Puyat laughed at media questions about the couple’s rumored engagement and a possible wedding in the Philippines. “Best to ask them!“ she quipped.

The Tourism secretary is also elated at Kwan’s support for the global summit. “He will also be joined Academy Award-winning producer Lawrence Bender of 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Good Will Hunting,'“ she disclosed. “They will be on board for our tourism campaign. We hope Kevin and Lawrence will be able to show the beautiful destinations of the Philippines and share it with the world!”

Bender also produced “Kill Bill,” “ Inglourious Basterds,” and “An Inconvenient Truth “ (2006) which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Aside from “Crazy Rich Asians,” Kwan is also known for his other novels “China Rich Girlfriend,” “Rich People Problems,” and “ Sex and Vanity.”

"Ang sarap to welcome again foreign visitors. We only expected 600 visitors for the WTTC Global Summit but as we speak now, more want to come to the Philippines, “ Puyat exclaimed. “It’s so good to see people again face to face after two years as COVID cases go down and safety protocols are in place."

Among the events and tours lined up by DOT in the tourism summit are the Quezon Culinary Experience; Rizal: Culinary, Art and Eco-Tour; Bataan: Culture and heritage; as well as tours of Clark, Pampanga and Tarlac, El Nido, Boracay, Ilocos, and Davao.