MANILA -- Travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey is happy to be back in Manila after four years.

The founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations returned to the Philippines with his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

"It's been four years, finally coming back to Manila," he said in an Instagram post.

Wurtzbach, the Philippines' third Miss Universe titleholder, also shared a similar photo of her with Jauncey on their flight to Manila.

She revealed the reason why her boyfriend is joining her trip back home in the comments section.

"He's here for the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit. He's a speaker!" the former beauty queen said, denying that Jauncey will be one of the judges of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant which she will co-host on April 30.

Set in Manila, the WTTC Global Summit kicked off on Wednesday and will run until Friday, April 22.

Jauncey will be part of the session titled "Flash Learnings: New Horizons," where he and two other experts will talk about the rise of digital travel and adventure tourism, among others.

Other featured speakers in the WTTC Global Summit include British adventurer Bear Grylls, film producer Lawrence Bender, and "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan, to name a few.