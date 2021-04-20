Miss Asia Pacific International 'further postponed' amid pandemic

Photo from Miss Asia Pacific International's Facebook page

MANILA -- The Miss Asia Pacific International competition has been "further postponed" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Organizers made the announcement in a post on the pageant's Facebook page on Tuesday, saying it was "one of the toughest decisions we have to make."

"At the end of the day, the safety of our staff, our candidates and their respective countries, our partners, and our supporters take ultimate priority," it said.

As it apologized to all participants of the competition, Miss Asia Pacific International promised to "champion our shared advocacy through dynamic content and initiatives till we see each other on stage."

It was in June 2020 when Miss Asia Pacific International was "suspended until further notice" to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The last edition of the pageant was staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City, with Spanish beauty queen Chaiyenne Huisman winning the title.

