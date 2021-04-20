Martin Nievera mourns death of pet dog

MANILA -- Singer Martin Nievera's pet dog Maggi, a black pug, has died.

"To all those who knew and loved our dear sweet Maggi, I just wanted you all to know that she is now in heaven making the sun shine just a little brighter. She was the love of our life and we will miss her very much," he said on Instagram.



Nievera also expressed his gratitude to Maggi for bringing happiness in their lives.

"In case there is WiFi where you are, I am so sorry Maggi Mae this was one thing daddy could not fix; something daddy could not correct or make better. Pls forgive me and know we love you. Thank you for all the happiness you gave us. You are a good girl and we will miss you," he added.

In his latest Instagram post, Nievera remembered the dog as posted a video of him singing his classic 'Be My Lady' with Maggi and his other pug, Marlee.

"I don’t know about the rest of you, but my pugs are my family too and this really, really hurts," he said.

