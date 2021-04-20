After testing negative for COVID-19, Kelley Day set to return to PH

Kelley Day, who finished first runner-up in the Miss Eco International pageant, is set to return to the Philippines by the end of the month after testing negative for COVID-19.

Miss Eco International made the confirmation on Monday as it reposted a statement by Miss World Philippines (MWP) general manager Arnold Mercado on Instagram Stories.

Mercado said Day will fly back to Manila on April 26, the "earliest available flight due to the temporary cancellation of all Manila-bound flights throughout the entirety of the ongoing ECQ/MECQ."

"We continue to pray for her safe travel," he said.

Screenshot from Miss Eco International's Instagram Stories page

Day has been staying in Egypt, which hosted the Miss Eco International pageant last April 4 (April 5) in Manila.

Organizers revealed last week that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, with MWP assuring Filipinos that she is "doing okay health-wise."

Day has yet to make a public statement about the matter.

