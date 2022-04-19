MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS' NEW SNEAKERS WITH PARLEY

Handout

Adidas Originals and long-time partner Parley for the Oceans return with a collection of iconic styles.

Each sneaker in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection has been made with a yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, or plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester.

Headlining the collection are two updated interpretations of the iconic Nizza silhouette: the Nizza Parley Hi and Nizza Parley Lo. Both pairs are composed of wrapped webbing which is assembled layer by layer to minimize waste in the production process.

The rest of the collection includes innovative takes on the Superstar, Nizza Hi, Stan Smith, ZX 8000, Forum Mid, Forum Low, and NMD_R1, as well as two women’s exclusives: the Forum Bold W and Nizza Platform W.

The adidas Originals by Parley Spring/Summer 2022 collection arrives on April 22, with rollout scheduled across different markets throughout the

coming months.

CAMEL'S SUMMER APPLIANCES

Handout

Local manufacturer Camel Appliances has listed its top products for summer this year.

These include the CSF-1614C-UT Upward Tilt Fan, which is designed to survive high temperature; the WRF-1801C wall fan, which has three

times more speed motor for maximum cooling power; the CBL1040G blender, which is designed to crush ice for various beverages; the CACW-07M Econo Series window-type air conditioner, which automatically shuts off when the room reaches the desired cooling level; and the CRF-BDC601-SS Refrigerator, with a freezer capacity of 38L.

Camel Appliances are available in major appliance centers nationwide, as well as on Lazada and Shopee.

EPSON WARNS OF COUNTERFEIT INKS

Epson is warning the public of counterfeit inks as these can damage the printhead and main board of the printer, leading to higher maintenance costs.

The brand added that these can render product warranties void by Epson technicians.

Epson said its genuine ink bottles have hologram stickers with unique QR codes and round-shaped color-shifting labels attached to the front face of the packaging, and are only available at authorized dealers.

EQ'S SUPER BRAND DAY

JS Unitrade (JSU), makers of the EQ Baby Diapers, is hosting an EQ Super Brand Day on Lazada from April 18 to 22.

Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% off on EQ and Genius Baby Diapers, as well as other JSU brands such as Charmee, Caress, and Hy-Pants.

GLOBE AT HOME'S DISCOUNTED PREPAID WIFI MODEMS

Globe At Home is offering its prepaid wi-fi modems for a discounted price of P799 from the original P999.

Customers can get more savings of P500 if they opt for the Globe At Home LTE-Advanced Home Prepaid WiFi at P1,499 from P1,999.

The offers are available until April 30, with more details on Globe's website.

LIMITLESS' NEW MERCHANTS

Limitless has added three new partner-merchants in its app, further expanding its discounted e-voucher offering to include other lifestyle products and services.

These include Browlab, Alexander Fragrance, and New Skin Aesthetic Studio.

Other e-vouchers offered by Limitless are from Phoenix fuels, Phoenix LPG, Autoworx Plus, and FamilyMart, among others.

LITTLE MOUNTAIN TEAMS UP WITH LOCAD

Handout

Online furniture store Little Mountain has tapped end-to-end fulfillment solution Locad to bring its products closer to customers' doorsteps.

Locad has been helping Little Mountain in inventory monitoring and product fulfillment, with the latter reporting a 10% growth in sales and improved customer feedback.

Some of Little Mountain's products include the Tulip Design ghost round table, and the Cheese Chair, which evokes a Korean café vibe.

METROMART COMMITS TO SELL ONLY CAGE-FREE EGGS

Handout

E-commerce grocery delivery platform MetroMart received praise from the US-based global NGO Lever Foundation for committing to source and sell only cage-free eggs nationwide until 2025.

Its platform connects consumers with local supermarkets and retailers including The Marketplace, Marks & Spencer, Landmark, and All Day Supermarket.

The company delivers throughout the Manila and Cebu regions, with plans to expand nationally.

MR DIY'S ECO-FRIENDLY HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS

Handout

Home improvement shop Mr. DIY has listed five eco-friendly household essentials in celebration of Earth Day this April.

These include a glass jar as an alternative to single-use plastic containers; a brush set that can clean different bottles; a food container to improve shelf life and prevent contamination; a kitchen towel to prevent the use of disposable paper towels; and a dustbin and eco-friendly garbage bag to keep the home clean and safe for the family.

More products are available on Mr. DIY's website.