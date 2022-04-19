Robredo gives bag tour in live video, greets Piolo Pascual

MANILA - Two days after the joint presser by her opponents calling for her withdrawal, Vice President Leni Robredo in a livestream video gave supporters a peek of her bag's contents on Tuesday while waiting for her turn to speak at her Olongapo rally.

Robredo opened with a soft "hello" to viewers who have just begun tuning in, and said she will show what's inside her bag after a now-deleted Facebook live which was started by accident on Monday.

The earlier livestream showed a pitch-black interior of her bag, where Robredo could be heard talking in the background.

“Binibiro nila ako kasi nag-Facebook live pala ako kahapon kasi nadiinan ko yung telepono kong nasa loob ng bag. Maraming nagbibiro na nakita nila ang loob ng bag ko,” Robredo said in her latest livestream.

Before taking out a big black and pink tote bag, Robredo ran through her activities in the past days, rallies she attended and meetings she had with supporters and local government officials.

She revealed that in her tour of Marinduque where she was welcomed with the province's traditional ceremony "putong," she learned for the first time that the butterfly capital of the Philippines exported butterflies.

Robredo and Pangilinan were welcomed with Marinduqueños’ traditional welcome ceremony “Putong”, where they were crowned with a wreath and given flowers. Butterflies flew as coins and flower buds were thrown over the tandem, symbols of affection, luck, and prosperity. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/lWQBSDygA6 — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 18, 2022

Robredo then showed viewers the contents of her bag, as if a vlogger herself, sifting through the large tote and showing each item to the camera.

She showed bluetooth earphones and a honey oral spray gifted to her by runningmate Senator Kiko Pangilinan and his wife megastar Sharon Cuneta.

Also inside the bag are various toiletries and essentials like alcohol and disinfectant sprays and hand sanitizers, a bottle of oral sunblock, vitamins and medicines, mints, a nail cutter, aromatherapy oils, perfume, a hair brush, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

Robredo also showed that she always carries with her a manila envelope which contains briefing documents for her day-to-day activities, her tablet which she also uses to do work, a green pen she uses to sign documents, her wallet, a handkerchief, and keys.

The vice president, who always makes a point to visit the local clergy as she barnstorms in different areas of the country, made it a point to talk about the religious items she carries with her every day.

Robredo brings with her a novena booklet, a miraculous medal, and several rosaries, one of which was from the late Sister Agnes Xavier of the Holy Spirit of the Carmelite Sisters in Zamboanga, who was lost to COVID-19 last year.

Robredo also revealed that she carried a small wooden holding cross with her in side her handkerchief every time she would attend a presidential debate.

Despite the light moment she shared with viewers, Robredo was on her toes for her cue for the rally.

She only cut the livestream when it was almost her turn to speak.

“Naghihintay kami sa car kasi nandito kami sa rally, hindi pa kami makapasok kasi makakadistorbo kami sa nagsasalita," she said.

In her Caloocan rally, Robredo was seen shushing some members of the crowd who began chanting her name while Pangilinan was still speaking on stage.

LOOK: As VP @lenirobredo made her way to the stage at the Notre Dame of Greater Manila, supporters waiting for her along the corridors of the school began chanting her name. Robredo shushed them, mindful of Sen. @kikopangilinan who was still speaking on stage. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/EbwAVvyEDQ — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 26, 2022

“Habang nagkakampanya nag-what’s in my bag ako, tinatawanan kasi nila ako, kasi nung nag FB live ako kahapon, sorry sa mga nakakita. Kinabahan sila kasi ung anu-ano daw sinasabi ko,” Robredo said, to giggles from her all-female staff which she called her "barkada".

After going through her tote, Robredo read and responded to comments from viewers, but took on a softer voice when she found out actor Piolo Pascual was tuning in to the video.

"Oh my god, si Piolo Pascual nanonood? Bigla akong na-conscious. Hi, Piolo," Robredo laughed.

"Thank you very much for the support, siguro nakarating na sayo even before na I am such a huge, huge fan, so yung pag declare mo ng support, it really meant the world," she added.

Robredo also greeted her daughters in the live video. Jillian, who had tuned in to the stream was campaigning house-to-house in Quezon City, while her sisters Aika and Tricia were also touring different parts of NCR.

Robredo then introduced the staff she was with in their vehicle, including her drivers.

Robredo cut the live when her staff said they were given the cue to leave their vehicle.

The Robredo-Pangilinan tandem toured Zambales and Bataan on Tuesday, and are set to barnstorm through Negros Oriental on Wednesday.