MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

FEISTY FIN SALMON BY DELI BY CHELE

Fesity Fin Salmon Sandwich. Handout

Deli By Chele adds salmon to its premium pastrami and corned beef sandwiches.

The Feisty Fin Smoked Salmon Sandwich features smoked salmon that’s been cured for several days, with dill cream cheese and homemade pickled green chilis, in between toasted sourdough slices.

This is priced at P590 at the Rockwell stall or via the website delibychele.com

WORLD WHISKY DAY

Handout

The Whisky Society of the Philippines and Liquor.PH celebrate World Whisky Day by giving aficionados the opportunity to sample different whiskies as well as gins, rums, and vodka from brands such as Michter's, Fable, Speyburn, Compass Box, Old Pulteney, Tito's Vodka, Luisita Rum, and more.

During the day, Old Pulteney brand ambassador for Southeast Asia Paul Chandeeraj, who will be flying in just for this session, will lead attendees through a whisky masterclass and tasting of the whisky.

This all-day event will be held at The Astbury, 2 Orion St, Población, Makati. Entrance to the event is priced at P1,100 that includes 10 tasting tokens. There is also an early bird ticket available for P1,000 at the liquor.ph.

THE PENINSULA MANILA REOPENS ESCOLTA

The sushi bar at Escolta. Handout

The Peninsula Manila’s buffet restaurant\ Escolta is back with its premium selections of fresh pasta, grilled specialties, sushi and sashimi, pizzas, a salad bar, a carving station, cheese, and calorie-defying desserts.

Escolta is now open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner is available from Tuesday to Saturday, and brunch is served on all Sundays.

CAROLINA INARAJA SANGRIA

Carolina Inaraja Sangria. Handout

Right in time for summer are the hassle-free Carolina Inaraja Sangrias from Spain. No need to fuss with additional ingredients as these already have lemon or orange juice mixed in to their Tempranillo grape sparkling red wine. Just add ice for a refreshing sparkling red late afternoon and evening drink.

Now available for P480 per 750ml bottle at The Bevvy Lazada and Shopee stores.

SEBASTIAN'S STRAWBERRY SUMMER COLLECTION

Sebastian’s Ice Cream's new strawberry collection. Handout

For summer, Sebastian’s Ice Cream features its takes on the third most popular ice cream flavor in the world -- Strawberry. These are all made with real strawberries with no artificial flavors or flavors.

Available are Chocolate Covered Strawberries (P145 a scoop, P435 a pint), ice cream with frozen tiny cubes of strawberry compote covered in milk chocolate; Strawberry Supreme (P145 a scoop, P435 a pint), rich strawberry ice cream with strawberry sorbet; Strawberry Sorbet (P145 a scoop, P435 a pint), fruit sorbet made with real strawberries, cane sugar and filtered water; Strawberry Sammie Chilly Burger (P140), Strawberry Supreme ice cream in between strawberry cookies; Strawberry on a Stick Dive Bar (P135), layered strawberry ice cream and strawberry compote inside a milk chocolate shell; and finally, their cake of the month, the Strawberry Six Ways (P155 a slice, P1,650 for 9-inch cake), made with six different preparations of strawberry in one cake.

Now available at the Podium branch or for delivery here.

MACAO IMPERIAL TEA HALO-HALO WITH POPPERS

Macao Imperial Tea adds some pop into the classic Filipino cooler, the halo-halo, by adding popping sinkers with their milk tea. The new version of the Cheesecake Halo-Halo now has the popping sinkers with their pudding, multi-colored jellies, black pearl, red bean boba, and sago boba, topped with cheesecake cream.

Now available for P155 at Macao Imperial Tea stores nationwide.

ALL ABOUT CHEESE'S SPINACH AND WHITE CHEESE MAC N’ CHEESE

Spinach and White Cheese Mac n’ Cheese. Jeeves de Veyra

All About Cheese introduces its Spinach and White Cheese Mac n’ Cheese, creamy macaroni and cheese with béchamel sauce, creamed spinach, mozzarella, and quick melt cheese and topped with parmesan cheese and dried parsley. This is served with a side of garlic bread sticks to complete a cheesy and hearty plate.

The Spinach and White Cheese Mac & Cheese is priced at P198+ and is now available at Everything But Cheese shops or for delivery here.

BALLANTINE'S 7 BOURBON BARREL FINISH

Ballantine's Bourbon 7. Jeeves de Veyra

Ballantine's introduces the Bourbon 7, a seven-year old blended scotch finished in bourbon barrels giving it its toffee, vanilla, apple, and honey notes. This age statement expression is remarkably smooth for its price point making it a great daily drinker, a painless introduction for those wanting to try whisky, or a nice base for whisky forward cocktails such as the old-fashioned.