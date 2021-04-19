WATCH: Rabiya Mateo in swimsuit photo shoot in California

Screengrab from Quido-Co's Facebook live video

Rabiya Mateo had a swimsuit photo shoot at the house of Olivia Quido-Co, founder and CEO of Miss Universe skin care partner O Skin, in California over the weekend.

The public was given a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot through a Facebook live video by Quido-Co, which showed Mateo wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit.

"Look at that, she looks like a Barbie doll, di ba," the Filipina beauty specialist said, adding that the photos from the shoot will be released on O Skin's social media accounts.

Hours before the swimsuit photo shoot, Quido-Co did an Instagram live session in her Orange County home, showing Mateo all glammed up in a blue dress.

Taking her turn in front of the camera, Mateo said she is set to fly to Florida "in the coming days."

"Miss Universe is fast approaching, and I really need to prepare because it's going to be my moment to shine. I've been waiting for this opportunity to represent the country. And it's finally happening," she added.

Meanwhile, Quido-Co also showed some of the accessories and outfits to be used by Mateo for the shoot.

Mateo is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The 69th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

Related video: