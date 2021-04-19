WATCH: Behind the scenes at Kim Chiu's swimsuit shoot for H&M

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kim Chiu has given her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her swimsuit photo shoot for the fast fashion giant H&M.

In her latest vlog, the Kapamilya star took her viewers to her beach resort location, where she posed in different swimwear for two days.

"Legit na talaga 'yung pagiging H&M girl. We are on fire!" she said.

Seeing some of the photos from the shoot, she said in jest: "Sino yan? Oh my gosh, Kim Chiu, please come back!"

Chiu's photos for H&M were released last March to promote the brand's Tropical Essentials collection, which is already available in the Philippines.

The line features colorful swimsuits, flowy dresses, and casual loungewear, among others.

H&M first tapped Nadine Lustre as its Filipino ambassador back in 2019. This was followed by a swimwear ad featuring Lustre and Salvador last year.

