LOOK: Rabiya Mateo stuns in red as warrior goddess

Rabiya Mateo was a vision in red as she channeled warrior goddess Athena as part of her Miss Universe campaign.

The Filipina beauty queen wore a red leather dress in photos she released on Instagram over the weekend.

"Athena, goddess of war, wisdom and craft," she said in the caption.

Local designer Mara Chua described Mateo's outfit as a "modern armormial dress in oxblood synthetic leather."

Completing the look are gold accents in her hair, as well as on her arm and waist.

Mateo is currently in California as she prepares for the 69th Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

She is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Related video: