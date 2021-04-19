Inspired by Maginhawa, this community pantry was set up with animals in mind

MANILA -- The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has put up its own take on the popular Maginhawa community pantry concept.

Pet owners can now visit the "Community Pawn-try" at the PAWS headquarters along Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City, whether to provide or get free food and supplies for animals.

PAWS also encouraged the public to do similar initiatives in their area to help those affected by the pandemic.

"Inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry, PAWS has put up its own table outside the PAWS gate today. Medyo hirap na rin po kami sa cat food so we are just putting out whatever extra we have for pet owners in need," the group said in a Facebook post.

"To drop off a donation, just wave to our friendly gateboy, JJ, and he will try to help you arrange your donations on the table," PAWS added.

The first "Community Pawn-try" is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Sundays and holidays.

PAWS said it "will be there for as long as we have extra supplies to give."

Related video: