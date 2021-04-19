Did you know? Sarah Geronimo is now selling cupcakes

MANILA -- It seems that Sarah Geronimo has turned her passion for baking into a business.

The singer and her husband, Matteo Guidicelli, recently celebrated their first sale of cupcakes worth P200.

In an Instagram Stories post, Guidicelli can be seen taking out P200 from an envelope.

"Our first sale from our cupcakes!" he said, with Geronimo heard screaming in excitement in the background.

Geronimo's first customer is presumably a friend or relative as the couple has yet to give the public details on how to order the singer's cupcakes.

In a previous Instagram Stories post, Guidicelli gave a glimpse of his wife's strawberry cupcakes and caramel cornflake cupcakes.

Aside from cupcakes, Geronimo has whipped up other sweet treats such as lemon blueberry buttermilk cake, cereal tres leches, and salted caramel chocolate flan.

In 2016, Geronimo took up cooking lessons at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies, whose graduates included Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and actress Judy Ann Santos.

