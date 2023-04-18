Theater review: 'DickTalk' discusses manhood in relatable, funny way

The cast of 'DickTalk' Jake Cuenca, Mikoy Morales, Nil Nodalo, Gold Aceron and Archie Adamos. Handout

MANILA -- In case you are the faint of heart or someone who find it scandalous to outrightly say the male sex organ in Tagalog, then the play “DickTalk” is not for you.

Two minutes in, the five performers – Jake Cuenca (Peter), Mikoy Morales (Cecile), Nil Nodalo (Rob), Gold Aceron (Jun-Jun) and veteran actor Archie Adamos (Doods) – readily enjoined the audience to give familiar Tagalog terms they know for the male sex organ.

They did. Then the actors warned everyone the play is sensitive.

Sensitive it was, but evidently, “DickTalk” fearlessly and boldly tackled the issue of manhood and masculinity in a hilarious, yet intellectual, real and honest way.

“DickTalk” writers Benj Cruz Garcia and Ara Vicencio created unique discourses for the actors about their sex organs – their problems, sentiments, stories and hopes. At the helm is veteran director Phil Noble of Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA).

Thanks to first-time producer, V-Roll Media Ventures in cooperation with Trifecta Brand Lab, and concept creators Edwin Vinarao and Christian Clemente, “DickTalk” hada well-received debut onstage last Saturday at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of RCBC Plaza in Makati City.

Twenty-four-year-old TV and film actor Aceron made his theater debut in “DickTalk” playing the 16-year-old, Grade 10 student Jun-Jun, which really suited him since he can readily pass for a teenager.

Throughout the play, other Tagalog terms were unavoidably used by the characters. Even the female sex organ made it to the monologue of Rob or Dayanara May Robles, played by real trans-man Nodalo, another first-time theater actor.

“I don’t want one,” Rob shouted. “I never needed one.” He was born female but opted to become a transgender – even in real life.

Mikoy Morales portrayed Maria Cecilio or Cecile, the youngest and only boy in a brood of six. The only thorn among the roses. He refused to identify himself as gay, even if he has a vintage Barbie collection from Mattel and used tissue every time he peed. He was coming to terms with himself as he was set to tie the knot.

Veteran TV and film actor Archie Adamos played a 65-year-old retired college professor Rodolfo “Doods” Mortiz, who was suffering from erectile dysfunction. But he remained happily married with five children and many grandchildren.

Although he still enjoyed the boys’ night out with his friends, Doods was the most senior among his friends. Adamos’ portrayal certainly added a different dimension to the characters.

The creative team of “DickTalk” molded each character with relatable experiences in a funny way. What was taboo to be discussed at the time the experience happened, the actors found it liberating to talk about now.

Cuenca, for his part, started his discourse by connecting his 2021, headline-hogging road mishap to his character’s lament.

“DickTalk” is Cuenca’s sophomore outing onstage. In 2018, he made his theater debut in Sandbox Collective’s two-hander play, “Lungs,” opposite Sab Jose.

In “DickTalk,” Cuenca was the good-looking Peter North Teves, a chef and professional escort, the son of famous and now-retired bold stars and Hardy “Hard Dick” Teves and Poquita Diaz. He hurled invectives repeatedly, as if they were naturally part of his lines.

“You’re nothing but a second rate, German cut,” complained the passionate Peter to his genitalia. “Isang piraso ng karne pero naging puhunan ko.”

Word got around that Cuenca’s character would go full monty. Yet, he only teased by bringing his sexy briefs one side down at the end of his act.

“Dicktalk” has a limited run from April 18-23.