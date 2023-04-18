MANILA — Davaoeños are about to get a taste of Korea as the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines announced it would host a two-day festival in the Mindanao city at the end of the month.

The 2023 Korea Festival will take place at the Fountain Court of SM Lanang Premier from April 29 to 30, the KCC said in a press release.

The event's theme is "Spring in Joseon," referring to the last dynasty in the Korean peninsula.

"With a wide range of different Korean food and drinks combined with traditional activities, this festival will take you back to the old Korea -- as if you are in an episode of Sageuk (historical drama)," the KCC said.

"This celebration is the perfect opportunity for you and your loved ones to not only learn about the roots of the Korean culture but is also the venue to bond, learn and create unforgettable memories together," it said.

Festivalgoers can enjoy various activity booths, play traditional Korean games like the Neolttwigi (seesaw), and taste Korean spring food like the Hwajeon (flower pancake).

Korean performance groups will showcase the Pungmulnori (a percussion ensemble) and pansori (musical storytelling), while P-pop star Mona Gonzales will also play at the festival.

The KCC added it would also host a K-pop talent contest for Davaoeños.

There has been a growing interest in South Korean culture around the world in recent years, thanks in part to the spread of K-dramas, K-pop and other popular culture — a phenomenon known as "Hallyu" or the Korean Wave.

