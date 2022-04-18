LOOK: Camille Prats gives tour of new family home

MANILA -- Camille Prats is happy that her new family home is "almost done after almost two years of building it."

In her latest vlog, the actress gave a tour of the still-unfurnished house, which is surrounded by trees.

Screengrab from Camille Prats's YouTube page

The living and dining areas are combined in a big open space. Also on the first floor is the kitchen, which is separated by a glass sliding door.

"Ayaw talaga namin 'yung medyo maraming walls," Prats said.

Screengrab from Camille Prats's YouTube page

Also shown on the vlog is the master bedroom with a walk-in closet, vanity area, and bath and shower area with black fittings.

The actress made sure that they have a towel warmer in their new home, calling the item a "non-negotiable."

Screengrab from Camille Prats's YouTube page

"Because I don't like using moist towels... Ayoko nang ginagamit siya at nag-aamoy kulob. So that towel warmer is something na ipinaglaban ko na dapat meron talaga dito, and I'm excited to use it," she said.

The master bedroom also has a balcony, which is connected to a bigger lounge area that is meant for guests.

Screengrab from Camille Prats's YouTube page

"So maglalagay tayo diyan ng mga chairs, tapos may separate access siya," she said.

Prats also showed the family room, which will also serve as a space for their kids to play and study, as well as the guest room.

"Konting-konti na lang," said Prats, who added that she and her husband VJ Yambao have tapped an interior designer to help them decorate their new home.