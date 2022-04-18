Catriona Gray is pink: Miss Universe 2018 backs Leni, Kiko

In an April 18 vlog, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray names her preferred candidates in the 2022 elections. Screenshot

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has announced she is voting for Vice President Leni Robredo for president, and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for vice president in the nearing national elections.

The beauty queen, seen as one of the country’s most influential figures on social media, revealed her preferred candidates through an April 18 vlog detailing her considerations in voting for a leader.

Gray explained that she arrived at the decision after five considerations: qualified, history, service, platform, and values.

She described Pangilinan as “a long-serving public servant, an effective legislator authoring 79 laws, and an active advocate for the agricultural sector, education, and national welfare.”





Gray then pointed out that Robredo is the only presidential candidate “with experience in all three branches of our government: judiciary as a volunteer lawyer, legislative as a congresswoman, and executive as a vice president.”

She highlighted Robredo’s management of the COVID-19 crisis as vice president.

“The pandemic was such a huge indicator of the capabilities of those in leadership, and I believe that one of the most competent responses during the global pandemic was that under the stewardship of her Office of the Vice President,” she said.

“Above all else, of all the candidates, she’s the only one who gives me hope for change for the future that I wish to see for my country,” Gray added.

Prior to revealing her choices for president and vice president, Gray explained why she only did so with only less than a month before the elections on May 9.

“I didn’t want to just express a stance without an explanation, or without an effort to educate you. At the end of the day, I’ve always wanted to empower my audience to be a thinking one. I want you guys to vote for who you think you should vote for, not because your favorite artista or public figure or beauty queen is voting for someone.

“But it’s my hope that by sharing who I’m voting for — after doing my own research and looking at those five qualities — it will serve as an invitation to learn more for yourselves and to hopefully further develop any stance you may already have,” she said.

In pageant-crazed Philippines, Gray is the latest Filipino winner of a major international pageant to voice her support for Robredo’s presidential bid, following Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.