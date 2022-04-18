Bea Gomez's Miss Universe gowns showcased in exhibit

MANILA -- The six gowns that Bea Gomez wore as the Philippines' representative in the 70th Miss Universe are currently on display at a hotel in Manila.

The exhibit, named "The Francis Libiran Universe Collection," will run until next month at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila's Events Lounge.

Designer to the stars Francis Libiran said his featured creations are inspired by Gomez's personality, her walk, and her physical assets.

Handout

Handout

"When I was meeting with her, I studied her very carefully. Her biggest assets are her legs, that's the highlight. So I needed to create a gown that would highlight those long legs," he said.

"Before I design something for clients, I would really sit down, talk to them, and get to know them. That's very important for me. I want to know how they are as a person," he added.

Gomez, for her part, shared her favorite out of the gowns she wore as a Miss Universe candidate.

"My most favorite one is the gold gown... the one I wore for the finals because it really represented me as a person. I always believe that an empowered woman is like gold, she's capable of taking shape no matter what challenges she goes through, just like me," she said.

Bea Gomez during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe, which was held in Israel last December.

She is set to crown her successor during the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant on April 30.

