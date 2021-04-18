Karen Davila turns sentimental as ANC studio in Rockwell is dismantled

MANILA – Broadcast journalist Karen Davila turned sentimental on Sunday after learning that the ABS-CBN News Channel studio in Rockwell Center in Makati has been dismantled.

The studio is home to some ANC shows including Davila’s “Headstart”.

“I will definitely miss mornings at Rockwell. So many wonderful memories in this intimate satellite studio with our guests & friends who would come to visit. I miss Victor, our all-around jolly floor director and IT guy,” Davila wrote on her Instagram account.

"Heartbreaking to see it dismantled but I understand how difficult it has been for our bosses to keep ABSCBN afloat without a franchise," she added.

ABS-CBN was denied by a House panel a new broadcast franchise last year after the expiry of its previous license. The decision was handed down even though relevant government agencies ruled that ABS-CBN did not commit any violation.

Davila thanked the "Kapamilya viewers and advertisers" for their "love and support", and reminded the public that ANC continues to deliver information via SkyCable, ANC 24/7 online, and ABS-CBN News online.

"I am praying for better days ahead for all of us," she said.

"Remember, even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise. God is faithful.”

The ABS-CBN studio in Rockwell Center was formally launched in January 2016.

During the unveiling, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak said the studio enhances the gathering and delivery of news by being near the central business district.

The state-of-the-art facility is part of the network’s commitment to stay close to decision makers, the business leaders, the policy makers, and opinion shakers of the community, said Katigbak.

Setting up the ANC Rockwell Studio in Makati City. ABS-CBN News

Even before the 70 House members voted last July 10, 2020 to deny ABS-CBN's fresh franchise bid, the network had already reduced substantially its operations on orders by the National Telecommunications Commission following the expiration of its previous license on May 5, 2020.

Government regulators and other officials have cleared ABS-CBN of alleged tax fraud, violations of foreign ownership restrictions in mass media, among other legal issues.

The non-renewal of its franchise forced ABS-CBN to lay off thousands of workers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and left households in rural areas without a stable source of information amid several calamities that hit the country.

Despite the loss of its franchise, ABS-CBN has been focusing on its "core capabilities" to continue delivering information and entertainment during the pandemic, Katigbak said in a stockholders' meeting last year.

