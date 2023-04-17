Nadine Lustre on having kids: My mind is set on adopting

MANILA – Actress Nadine Lustre affirmed her stand that she still does not want to have her own children because she is terrified of giving birth.

“First of all, takot ako manganak. 'Yun talaga 'yung pinaka-reason kung bakit ayaw ko magkaroon ng kids ng sarili. Takot ako mabuntis, takot ako manganak,” she told actress Bea Alonzo.

Nonetheless, the actress said she is keen on the idea of adopting.

“Ang dami kasing kids na walang parents. Right now, parang my mind is set on adopting,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lustre also opened up about her relationship with her Filipino-French boyfriend, entrepreneur Christophe Bariou.

“Si Chris ang anchor ko labas ng showbiz, which is something that I need,” she said.

“Kapag nasa showbiz ka kasi, sometimes it gets too loud. It gets too noisy. Siya ‘yung [humahatak] sa akin outside of it when it gets too crazy,” she explained.

For Lustre, it is also important that she wants the same things in life as her partner.

“If partners are not seeing eye to eye, magkaiba kayo ng goals in life [mahirap yun],” she said.

The "Deleter" star first went public with their relationship in January 2022, half a year after they first met through a common friend in Siargao, where Bariou runs a resort.