Charlene Gonzalez excited to join Boston Marathon

Charlene Gonzalez is set to join this year's Boston Marathon.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen revealed that she is running for a good cause as part of the team for the Hopkinton Center for the Arts (HCA).

She described HCA as "a charity in which we raise funds to help cultivate the future of children, teens, and adults with their love for arts."

"Art helps cultivate our being and soul and it is something I truly believe in," she said.

Gonzalez is also working with a local organization that aims to hone promising athletes through basketball camps.

In another post, Gonzalez prayed for a "safe and fun race" during the Boston Marathon, which is set on April 17 (April 18 in the Philippines).

Among those who wished her luck were fellow celebrities Anne Curtis, Maja Salvador, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

"TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila, host Tim Yap, and designer Rajo Laurel also showed their support.

Gonzalez represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 1994 pageant held in Manila, finishing as a finalist.

She went on to marry '80s matinee idol Aga Muhlach. They have twin children, Atasha and Andres, who turned 21 last year.