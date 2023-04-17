Alexa Ilacad opens up about body dysmorphic disorder

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder or body dysmorphia, a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance, which are often unnoticeable to others.

Body dysmorphia is most common in teenagers and young adults.

In Star Magic Conversations, Ilacad opened up about how she is accepting her condition.

"It fluctuates day-to-day. It really depends on the day or which side of the bed I wake up in. Sometimes it's a good day na parang, 'uy I look good today.' I have that confidence. But sometimes just flat-out no or the mood changes like umaga okay naman ako then something triggered me," she said.

Asked where she gets the strength to feel okay, Ilacad said: "Honestly I have accepted the fact and I know that progress it's not linear kasi... Pwedeng roller coaster akyat-baba ganun ang buhay, di ba?

Regarding lakas? Hindi naman ako palaging malakas. I don't have it in me all the time and I guess that's okay. You don't have to be strong all the time. Sabi ko nga there's strength in vulnerability there's strength in being vulnerable. So I am not afraid to admit that I am not okay, not everyday," she said.

Despite this, Ilacad, who started as a child star, is intent on staying in showbiz.

"I just want to keep going. Gusto ko lang ito ipagpatuloy hanggang sa puwede, hanggang sa pagbibigyan ako ng universe. I just want to keep doing what I want," Ilacad said.

Asked what pushes her to do things she does, she said: "I guess because it's my passion. I am really hungry for it in a way na I don't really see myself doing anything else. This is what I really want to do."

"There's just a fire inside me I guess that I really love what I do. I really love acting, singing, performing, being in front of my camera. Hinahanap siya ng katawan ko," she added.

Before joining "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2021, viewers have seen Ilacad grow up from her time on the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit" to her starring role on the teen-oriented comdy TV sitcom "Luv U."



Currently, Ilacad and her love team partner KD Estrada are part of the original musical "Walang Aray" from PETA.

